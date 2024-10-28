Photos: Worksop Guardian readers celebrate National Black Cat Day 2024

National Black Cat Day is celebrated on October 27 each year.
Its purpose is to celebrate the beauty of black cats and to help dispel the myths and superstitions that surround them.
Here are nine black cats belonging to our readers.
2. Bronson
Sianna Askew captioned this image: 'My beautiful Bronson. I miss you.' Photo: Sianna Askew
3. KitKat
Guardian reader Natalie Edwards shared this photo of her cat, KitKat. Photo: Natalie Edwards
4. Margot
Chlo Peake shared this photo of Margot, all ready for Halloween. Photo: Chlo Peake