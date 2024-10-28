Photos: Worksop Guardian readers celebrate National Black Cat Day 2024

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Sunday, October 27, marked National Black Cat Day, and Worksop Guardian readers had plenty of black beauties to share and celebrate...

National Black Cat Day is celebrated on October 27 each year.

Its purpose is to celebrate the beauty of black cats and to help dispel the myths and superstitions that surround them.

See more at: www.facebook.com/WGUNews

Here are nine black cats belonging to our readers.

October 27 marked National Black Cat Day.

1. 464581852_1463025704649499_184351092474135486_n.jpg

October 27 marked National Black Cat Day. Photo: National World/Stock

Photo Sales
Sianna Askew captioned this image: 'My beautiful Bronson. I miss you.'

2. Bronson

Sianna Askew captioned this image: 'My beautiful Bronson. I miss you.' Photo: Sianna Askew

Photo Sales
Guardian reader Natalie Edwards shared this photo of her cat, KitKat.

3. KitKat

Guardian reader Natalie Edwards shared this photo of her cat, KitKat. Photo: Natalie Edwards

Photo Sales
Chlo Peake shared this photo of Margot, all ready for Halloween.

4. Margot

Chlo Peake shared this photo of Margot, all ready for Halloween. Photo: Chlo Peake

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice