Photos: With Mother's Day on the way, here are seven different ways to celebrate in Worksop

4 . A day out in the Dukeries

The Harley Gallery is free entry museum and art gallery - with a wealth of contemporary art exhibitions. The site can be found at The Courtyard on Welbeck Estate. Why not schedule in a visit to the neighbouring Farm Shop, Harley Café and Dukeries Garden Centre to make a proper day of it? All this can be found South of Worksop. Photo: Harley Gallery