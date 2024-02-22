Photos: With Mother's Day on the way, here are seven different ways to celebrate in Worksop

Flowers and afternoon tea are great ways to celebrate Mother’s Day – but we’ve got you covered if you want to try something different.
Here are seven alternative suggestions of how to celebrate the event in Worksop.
1. Picnic in the park
If the weather stays dry, why not enjoy picnic in the park? According to Tripadvisor, the best nature spots in the area are Creswell Crags, Clumber Park, Langold Country Park, and The Canch Park. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Get matching tattoos
I suppose this would be one sentimental way of marking the special day. Worksop has a range of highly rated tattoo parlours, including Marks the Spot Tattoos Piercings And Laser Removal Studio on Carlton Road, Devotion Ink at Priory Shopping Centre, and Seven Deadly Sins on Potter Street. Photo: Adobe Stock
3. Pony trekking
Pony trekking at Creswell Crags near Worksop is a highly recommended activity on TripAdvisor. The sessions are run by Coloured Cob Equestrian Centre - providing quality horse riding tuition as well as off road hacking and trekking opportunities. For more information, see colouredcob.co.uk Photo: Coloured Cob Equestrian Centre
4. A day out in the Dukeries
The Harley Gallery is free entry museum and art gallery - with a wealth of contemporary art exhibitions. The site can be found at The Courtyard on Welbeck Estate. Why not schedule in a visit to the neighbouring Farm Shop, Harley Café and Dukeries Garden Centre to make a proper day of it? All this can be found South of Worksop. Photo: Harley Gallery