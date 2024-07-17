These weekly dog walks start at 10am on a Wednesday from Central Bark, the site's dog-friendly café.

Dog walkers can take a leisurely stroll around Clumber Park before returning to the café for a cup of tea and a piece of cake.

Other dog-friendly group walks include one on the first Sunday of every month from 10.30am at Central Bark.

Here are some photos from this week’s Wednesday morning walk in North Nottingham…

