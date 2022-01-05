If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Striking shot
Andy Eyre captured this striking shot of the sun rising over Brinsley, seen while out and about.
Photo: Andy Eyre
2. In a flap
This beautiful snap of a swan stretching its wings across the towpath, alongside Awsworth Canal, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
3. Fabulous shot
Norman Biggs of Worksop snapped this view of the new Canch toilets and cafe while out on a walk.
Photo: Norman Biggs
4. Magnificent close-up
An incredible close-up of a redwing perched in a tree over the old Notts Canal, was taken and sent in by Ivan Dunstan.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan