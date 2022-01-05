Janet Hughes snapped this fabulous shot of Belton House Illuminations, during a recent visit there.

Photos: These eye-catching shots were captured by our talented readers around Notts

Do you recognise any of the locations in our latest batch of Nottinghamshire reader photos?

By Sharon Brandom
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:50 am

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Striking shot

Andy Eyre captured this striking shot of the sun rising over Brinsley, seen while out and about.

Photo: Andy Eyre

2. In a flap

This beautiful snap of a swan stretching its wings across the towpath, alongside Awsworth Canal, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

3. Fabulous shot

Norman Biggs of Worksop snapped this view of the new Canch toilets and cafe while out on a walk.

Photo: Norman Biggs

4. Magnificent close-up

An incredible close-up of a redwing perched in a tree over the old Notts Canal, was taken and sent in by Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

