Around one in three households now include a dog – with more joining every week.

As there are well over 200 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

If you are looking for a dog to join the household, be sure to check out rescue centres across Nottinghamshire with plenty of breeds (and crossbreeds) available for adoption.

As shared first by our colleagues at The Scotsman, here are ten of the “happiest breeds” according to the American Kennel Club.

Did your dog’s breed make the list?

Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the UK and is also known for its cheerful disposition. They are genetically predisposed to be happy, and they delight in simple pleasures such as food, walks, and affection.

Border Collie The Border Collie is naturally a very happy breed, but they are in their element when out and about exercising. You will not see a dog happier than a delighted Border Collie racing across fields.

Beagle The American Kennel Club describes the Beagle as "happy-go-lucky, merry, and friendly." Their naturally smiley faces reflect their typical mood. Like most dogs, when Beagles are happy, they will wag their tails, but when they are really happy, they will wiggle their entire bodies.

Bichon Frise The Bichon Frise has a historical background of being pampered by French royalty, so it's no wonder that they are known for their cheerful disposition. With their broad smile and adorable fluffy coat, they tend to bring joy to their human families as well.