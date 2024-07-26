Photos: Ten free family-friendly things to do around Nottinghamshire this summer

2 . Panto in the park, Retford

Panto in the Park by TaleGate Theatre Productions Ltd at Kings’ Park in Retford. Remember to pack a picnic. If the weather is nice, bring swimwear and towels for the splash park. There are 3 shows to choose from, all FREE with no booking required: Alice in Wonderland: August 14, 2024 at 2pm; Pinocchio: August 20, 2024 at 2pm; and The Little Mermaid: August 28, 2024 at 2pm. Picture: The Queen's Knickers production at Panto in the Park was very well attended in 2022.Photo: National World