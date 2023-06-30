News you can trust since 1895
Photos: Talented readers get snapping again to showcase nature in area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 30th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

​​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This beautiful shot of an array of wild flowers was snapped by Kim Welberry, taken in Gainsborough.

1. Delightful shot

This beautiful shot of an array of wild flowers was snapped by Kim Welberry, taken in Gainsborough. Photo: Kim Welberry

Andy Gregory snapped this impressive trick shot of a female blackbird looking like she is smelling the daisy, due to the camera angle.

2. Picture perfect

Andy Gregory snapped this impressive trick shot of a female blackbird looking like she is smelling the daisy, due to the camera angle. Photo: Andy Gregory

Mr S Templar captured the beauty of nature perfectly with this stunning close-up of a meadow brown butterfly.

3. Beautiful close-up

Mr S Templar captured the beauty of nature perfectly with this stunning close-up of a meadow brown butterfly. Photo: Mr S Templar

These cygnets are enjoying a splash about and cooling off in Cossall Canal. A cracking shot snapped by David Hodgkinson.

4. Cooling off

These cygnets are enjoying a splash about and cooling off in Cossall Canal. A cracking shot snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson

