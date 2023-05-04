News you can trust since 1895
Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in Clumber Park.Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in Clumber Park.
Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this beautiful shot of a carpet of bluebells in Clumber Park.

Photos: Talented readers get snapping again to showcase nature in area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 5th May 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This stunning close-up of a chaffinch resting on a twig was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

1. Incredible close-up

This stunning close-up of a chaffinch resting on a twig was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson

Reihan Trandafir snapped this gorgeous close-up of a cherry tree blossom, depicting spring perfectly.

2. Beautiful close-up

Reihan Trandafir snapped this gorgeous close-up of a cherry tree blossom, depicting spring perfectly. Photo: Reihan Trandafir

Andrew’s Photography captured this incredible close-up of a blackbird parading around with a worm in its beak.

3. Fabulous shot

Andrew's Photography captured this incredible close-up of a blackbird parading around with a worm in its beak. Photo: Andrew's Photography

This fabulous shot of a pheasant waiting for the door to open at Thoresby Hall, was snapped by Janet Hughes.

4. Let me in

This fabulous shot of a pheasant waiting for the door to open at Thoresby Hall, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes

