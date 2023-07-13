News you can trust since 1895
Ivan Dunstan captured this masterpiece shot of a barn owl in mid-flight, hunting for prey.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots across area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This incredible close-up of a bee collecting pollen from a foxglove was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw, from Worksop.

1. Cracking close-up

This incredible close-up of a bee collecting pollen from a foxglove was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw, from Worksop. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

Andrew’s Photography snapped this superb shot of a magpie pecking at the bluebells.

2. Picture perfect

Andrew’s Photography snapped this superb shot of a magpie pecking at the bluebells. Photo: Andrew's Photography

Diana Wood from Gateford captured this tranquil scene at Clumber Park, taken during a recent visit.

3. Idyllic view

Diana Wood from Gateford captured this tranquil scene at Clumber Park, taken during a recent visit. Photo: Diana Wood

This fabulous shot of cygnets bobbing along the canal, being protected by their parents, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

4. Family shot

This fabulous shot of cygnets bobbing along the canal, being protected by their parents, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson

