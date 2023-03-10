News you can trust since 1895
Catherine Baldwin captured this spectacular close-up of a ladybird munching on a leaf.
Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots across area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 11:14am

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This beautiful shot of daffodils in full bloom, with a little visitor collecting pollen, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Ann Keep snapped this incredible close-up of a robin singing its heart out at the top of a tree.

Photo: Ann Keep

Ivan Dunstan captured this impressive close-up of a heron while out and about.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

This gorgeous array of flowers was a delightful shot snapped by Catherine Baldwin, taken near St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Kettlethorpe.

Photo: Catherine Baldwin

