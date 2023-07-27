Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Busy bee
This incredible close-up of a bee collecting pollen from a thistle was snapped by Kim Welberry, taken in Lincolnshire. Photo: Kim Welberry
2. Super squirrel
Janet Hughes snapped this superb close-up of a squirrel at Wollaton Park. Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Cracking shot
Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop snapped this cracking shot of a black headed gull flying towards her at The Mill Pond, in Tickhill. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw
4. Dinner time
A tame robin pops by and enjoys the delicious snacks left out. This superb close-up was snapped by Linda Whitehead, taken in her garden in Clowne. Photo: Linda Whitehead