David Hodgkinson captured this outstanding shot of a jay perched in a tree, taken alongside the Cossall Canal.David Hodgkinson captured this outstanding shot of a jay perched in a tree, taken alongside the Cossall Canal.
Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

​​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This stunning view of silhouetted trees against a striking backdrop of the sun setting in Top Valley, was snapped by Janet Hughes.

1. Striking view

This stunning view of silhouetted trees against a striking backdrop of the sun setting in Top Valley, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes

Ivan Dunstan snapped this picture perfect shot of a kingfisher perched alongside the River Erewash.

2. Beautiful close-up

Ivan Dunstan snapped this picture perfect shot of a kingfisher perched alongside the River Erewash. Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Regular snapper Janet Hughes captured this picturesque scene during a recent visit to Newstead Abbey.

3. Idyllic view

Regular snapper Janet Hughes captured this picturesque scene during a recent visit to Newstead Abbey. Photo: Janet Hughes

This superb shot of a sneaky squirrel helping itself to a biscuit, was snapped by John Strong, taken at an allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse.

4. Cheeky squirrel

This superb shot of a sneaky squirrel helping itself to a biscuit, was snapped by John Strong, taken at an allotment in Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: John Strong

