Ivan Dunstan captured this outstanding close-up of a puffin, taken at Bempton Cliffs during a recent trip there.
Ivan Dunstan captured this outstanding close-up of a puffin, taken at Bempton Cliffs during a recent trip there.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 26th May 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This beautiful view was taken at Newstead Abbey by Michael Parrott, snapped during a walk with his wife.

1. Stunning view

This beautiful view was taken at Newstead Abbey by Michael Parrott, snapped during a walk with his wife. Photo: Michael Parrott

Andrew’s Photography snapped this gorgeous close-up of a young robin, trying to look inconspicuous.

2. Cracking shot

Andrew’s Photography snapped this gorgeous close-up of a young robin, trying to look inconspicuous. Photo: Andrew's Photography

Lynda Blackshaw snapped this delightful close-up of two donkeys popping to say hello, taken in a field in the area.

3. Superb close-up

Lynda Blackshaw snapped this delightful close-up of two donkeys popping to say hello, taken in a field in the area. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

This glorious shot of a paraglider, flying beneath a beautiful blue sky, over Thorseby Hall, was snapped by Janet Hughes.

4. Fabulous shot

This glorious shot of a paraglider, flying beneath a beautiful blue sky, over Thorseby Hall, was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes

