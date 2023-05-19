News you can trust since 1895
Ivan Dunstan captured this outstanding close-up of a grey wagtail perched alongside the River Erewash.Ivan Dunstan captured this outstanding close-up of a grey wagtail perched alongside the River Erewash.
Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Published 19th May 2023, 10:00 BST

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This tranquil scene at Thoresby Hall was snapped by Janet Hughes, taken during a recent visit.

1. Idyllic view

This tranquil scene at Thoresby Hall was snapped by Janet Hughes, taken during a recent visit. Photo: Janet Hughes

David Hodgkinson snapped this cracking close-up of a raven, perched high in a tree in Bulwell Woods.

2. Fabulous close-up

David Hodgkinson snapped this cracking close-up of a raven, perched high in a tree in Bulwell Woods. Photo: David Hodgkinson

Diana Wood of Gateford captured this endearing shot of goslings bobbing along The Mill Pond at Tickhill.

3. So cute

Diana Wood of Gateford captured this endearing shot of goslings bobbing along The Mill Pond at Tickhill. Photo: Diana Wood

This delightful shot of cowslips growing in Clumber Park was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop.

4. Pretty flowers

This delightful shot of cowslips growing in Clumber Park was snapped by Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop. Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

