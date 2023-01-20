News you can trust since 1895
David Hodgkinson captured this incredible close-up of a robin, taken alongside the Cossall Canal.

Photos: Talented readers captured these picture perfect shots

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
3 minutes ago

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Idyllic view

This glorious view of the bridge at Clumber Park was snapped by Michael Parrott, taken during a walk with his wife.

Photo: Michael Parrott

2. Incredible close-up

Diana Wood of Gateford snapped this impressive close-up of a buzzard that had just landed.

Photo: Diana Wood

3. Taking a nap

Catherine Bramham snapped this endearing shot of a swan taking a nap at Clumber Park.

Photo: Catherine Bramham

4. Striking view

This idyllic view was captured at Thoresby Hall by Janet Hughes.

Photo: Janet Hughes

