Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
This impressive shot was snapped by Ivan Dunstan, taken early in the morning.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Seasonal snap
Janet Hughes snapped this seasonal snap of Hucknall Christmas lights shining brightly.
Photo: Janet Hughes
3. Fabulous shot
Janusz Burkot snapped this superb close-up of a frosty berry bush while out and about in the East Markham and Tuxford area.
Photo: Janusz Burkot
4. Wintry view
This photo of a wintry scene of a frozen pond at Shireoaks Hall was taken by Susannah Spencer.
Photo: Susannah Spencer