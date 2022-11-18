Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Bobbing along
Lynda Blackshaw snapped this delightful close-up of a moorehen bobbing along Clumber Park lake.
Photo: Lynda Blackshaw
2. Stunning shot
Rob Wood captured this impressive photo of the moon above the area with a Nikon P900.
Photo: Rob Wood
3. Seasonal snap
Janet Hughes snapped this seasonal display, taken during a visit to Clumber Park.
Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Incredible close-up
This fabulous close-up of a robin perched alongside the Cossall Canal, was snapped by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson