​A delightful photo from Lynda Blackshaw showing a mallard duckling making a splash at Tickhill Millpond.​A delightful photo from Lynda Blackshaw showing a mallard duckling making a splash at Tickhill Millpond.
​A delightful photo from Lynda Blackshaw showing a mallard duckling making a splash at Tickhill Millpond.

Photos: Talented readers captured the best of nature across area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

​It looks like a rather grey day in this photo from Janet Hughes but Wollaton Hall still looks impressive in the background.

1. Fabulous view

​It looks like a rather grey day in this photo from Janet Hughes but Wollaton Hall still looks impressive in the background. Photo: Submitted

A beautiful early morning photo taken by Rob Hutchinson at Portland Park, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

2. Stunning view

A beautiful early morning photo taken by Rob Hutchinson at Portland Park, Kirkby-in-Ashfield. Photo: Submitted

Here's a superb close-up of a grass snake, spotted by eagle-eyed Nick Rhodes while out and about.

3. Impressive close-up

Here's a superb close-up of a grass snake, spotted by eagle-eyed Nick Rhodes while out and about. Photo: NICK RHODES

​A walk along the canal resulted in this lovely close-up shot of wild garlic, taken by Judith Price.

4. Delightful close-up

​A walk along the canal resulted in this lovely close-up shot of wild garlic, taken by Judith Price. Photo: Submitted

