Photos: Talented readers capture the change of seasons beautifully across the area

Diana Wood from Gateford snapped this idyllic scene of a bridge reflecting perfectly onto the canal in Worksop, surrounded by luscious greenery.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers.
Malcolm Hickman captured this incredible close-up of blue tits eagerly tucking into a dish of seed, taken at Hodsock Priory. Spring has sprung with this beautiful shot of blossom in full bloom, taken beside the River Leen in Bulwell by Tony Summers. Ray Spencer captured this stunning view of a golden glow in the sky above Worksop, as dusk draws in. Another superb shot taken by regular snapper Diana Wood. This is a striking close-up of a flower called Flaming Katy. Malcolm Hickman captured another magnificent close-up. This one is of a curious squirrel, taken at Hodsock Priory. Mick Hodgkiss snapped this gorgeous shot of a display of snowdrops growing at The Canch in Worksop. This stunning view of a tree silhouetted against a golden sunset was an impressive shot taken by Emilia Jaszkiewicz. Kim Welberry captured this beautiful close-up of blossom bursting with life in Lea.