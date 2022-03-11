Diana Wood snapped this striking view of the sky over Worksop, with rays of sunlight trying to break through the clouds.

Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature from across the area

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:00 am

Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible shot

Emilia Jaszkiewicz captured this impressive close-up of a ladybird seeking out lunch.

Photo: Emilia Jaszkiewicz

Photo Sales

2. Impressive close-up

This magnificent shot of a flock of blue tits, devouring the suet balls in the feeder, was taken at Hodsock Priory by Malcolm Hickman.

Photo: Malcolm Hickman

Photo Sales

3. Magnificent shot

David Hodgkinson captured this incredible close-up of a robin taking flight with a berry in its beak, taken alongside the Cossall Canal.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales

4. Pretty flowers

This beautiful shot of a cluster of snowdrops was snapped by Reihan Trandafir at The Canch Park in Worksop.

Photo: Reihan Trandafir

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2