Photos: Talented readers capture the beauty of nature from across the area

1. Incredible shot
Emilia Jaszkiewicz captured this impressive close-up of a ladybird seeking out lunch.
Photo: Emilia Jaszkiewicz
2. Impressive close-up
This magnificent shot of a flock of blue tits, devouring the suet balls in the feeder, was taken at Hodsock Priory by Malcolm Hickman.
Photo: Malcolm Hickman
3. Magnificent shot
David Hodgkinson captured this incredible close-up of a robin taking flight with a berry in its beak, taken alongside the Cossall Canal.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Pretty flowers
This beautiful shot of a cluster of snowdrops was snapped by Reihan Trandafir at The Canch Park in Worksop.
Photo: Reihan Trandafir