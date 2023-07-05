PHOTOS: Students celebrate a night to remember at Retford Oaks Academy prom event

Students from Retford Oaks Academy celebrated with a party night to remember as Year 11 pupils held their prom event.

The students celebrated coming to the end of the school year with the glamorous event, which was held at the Van Dyk hotel in Clowne on Monday, June 26.

Pupils arrived in their glittering finery and spent the evening dancing with their friends and teachers, as they fondly looked back on their five years at the academy and crowned their prom king and queen.

Matthew Summers, head of year 11, said: “Retford Oaks Prom 2023 was an absolute blast, thanks to the amazing students that attended.

“You were all dressed to the nines and impeccably behaved.

“I am incredibly proud of this year group, good luck in all your future endeavours and see you on results day!”

