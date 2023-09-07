News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Photos: Spectators flock to Edwinstowe as Tour of Britain cyclists set off from Sherwood Forest

Spectators of the Tour of Britain’s fourth stage, from Sherwood Forest to Newark, have shared photos from the sunny sport event.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST

The Tour of Britain is the UK’s elite international cycling event with more than 100 of the world’s best cyclists battling it out over eight stages from

Sunday, September 3-Sunday, September 10.

The fourth stage started in Edwinstowe at Sherwood Forest, as residents lined the streets in support of the event.

Stage 4: Sherwood Forest to Newark-on-Trent (166.6km) - Magnus Sheffield of Team INEOS Grenadiers before the start of Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour of Britain in Sherwood Forest wearing a Robin Hood hat.

1. Sherwood Forest start

Stage 4: Sherwood Forest to Newark-on-Trent (166.6km) - Magnus Sheffield of Team INEOS Grenadiers before the start of Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour of Britain in Sherwood Forest wearing a Robin Hood hat. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Teddy's first Tour of Britain in Edwinstowe.

2. Showing support

Teddy's first Tour of Britain in Edwinstowe. Photo: Nicola Elizabeth Fay

Photo Sales
An epic shot of the Peloton through Edwinstowe.

3. Cyclists

An epic shot of the Peloton through Edwinstowe. Photo: Steve Smith

Photo Sales
Spectators watch on in Edwinstowe as the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire attends the race.

4. High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire

Spectators watch on in Edwinstowe as the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire attends the race. Photo: Marie Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SpectatorsEdwinstowe