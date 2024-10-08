Photos: South Anston couple serving up seasonal delights in new Warsop cafe venture

David and Danielle Connelly, in their first year of marriage, have opened a café in the heart of Warsop, on Sherwood Street, under their surname.

The couple, who are from South Anston and have been together for almost 11 years, made a big career change by creating a ‘home away from home’ – offering home-cooked food and providing a central space for the community to gather and enjoy sweet and savoury dishes.

David, 32, who worked in construction before starting his new role, said: “I wanted a change and have always had a passion for cooking and food preparation.

“I also knew that I couldn't work in construction forever, so I wanted a career that would be long-lasting.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Warsop and share this venture with you all.”

Danielle, 30, worked in an administrative role from home, but now works alongside David at the corner café.

This new venture has been a “big adjustment” for the couple, but both said they are “excited” to see how it goes.

Danielle said: “It's something that we both wanted to explore, and when we came across this place online, we felt that the timing was just right.”

David said that going from not seeing each other much during the week to working together every day has given them a renewed sense of appreciation for one another. He said their family had also been instrumental in setting up the business.

David added: “I want to say a huge thank you to our family for helping us make this vision become a reality.”

The eatery, which has been rated five stars for food-hygiene, is open from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

2 . First look Take a peek inside this quaint café on Sherwood Street. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

3 . Menu The menu offers a wide variety of sweet and savoury foods. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales