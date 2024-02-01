Photos: Seven ideas for a quirky date in Nottinghamshire this Valentine's Day

2 . Nordic walking at Clumber Park

Nordic walking at Clumber Park takes place every Thursday morning between 10am and 12pm. Starting on February 1, all the way through to January 2025. Qualified instructors will take you to explore the acres of woodland tracks and lakeside footpaths on a 5-6 mile walk. These sessions are moderate to fast paced. Why not take a guided walk around the area's stunning landscape? This event will need to be booked through Sherwood Nordic Walking. £6.50 per participant. For more events, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park/events Photo: Andrew Whitton