Here are ten photos from senior Royal visits across the Nottinghamshire area over the last 75 years. Do you remember them?
1. Nottingham Market Square 2012
Britain's Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge - now Princess of Wales, smiles as she meets members of the public in Market Square during a visit to Nottingham, central England, on June 13, 2012 with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen accompanied by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended several engagements during a visit to the city as the Queen continued her diamond jubilee tour. AFP PHOTO / POOL / RUI VIEIRA (Photo by RUI VIEIRA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: RUI VIEIRA
2. Welbeck Estate
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate. 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Mansfield 1977
The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977. Photo: National World
4. Queen's visit to Worksop, 1981
The Queen was accompanied by the chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Terry Nicholson, as she opened the Queen's Buildings in 1981. Photo: Bassetlaw District Council