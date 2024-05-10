Photos: Readers recommend best garden centres near Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th May 2024, 12:11 BST
As the weather gets warmer and the days become longer, it's that time of year again when we can spend more time in the garden, enjoying the sunshine and dry weather.

With that in mind, we asked readers on your Worksop Guardian Facebook page – www.facebook.com/WGUNews – for garden centre recommendations in the area.

Here are some of your highly suggested centres…

Dale Plant Nursery was recommended several times by readers. The garden centre is located on Worksop Road, Whitwell Common, Worksop.

1. Dale Plant Nursery

Dale Plant Nursery was recommended several times by readers. The garden centre is located on Worksop Road, Whitwell Common, Worksop.

Walkers Nurseries & Garden Centre was highly recommended by readers. The centre is located on Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster. Photo shared by Walkers Nurseries Facebook.

2. Walkers Nurseries

Walkers Nurseries & Garden Centre was highly recommended by readers. The centre is located on Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster.

Notcutts Garden Centres (Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre) is a firm favourite. Located on Welbeck Estate, Worksop.

3. Notcutts Garden Centres (Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre)

Notcutts Garden Centres (Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre) is a firm favourite. Located on Welbeck Estate, Worksop.

Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe, Darfoulds, Worksop, was a popular suggestion.

4. Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe

Darfoulds Nursery & Cafe, Darfoulds, Worksop, was a popular suggestion.

