A superb action shot from Philip Wardle shows a kingfisher racing along above the canal at Codnor.A superb action shot from Philip Wardle shows a kingfisher racing along above the canal at Codnor.
Photos: Readers get snapping to showcase nature across area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 20th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

Liz Hart was in the right place at the right time for this magnificent snap of a red deer spotted while away in the Scottish Highlands.

1. There there, my deer

Liz Hart was in the right place at the right time for this magnificent snap of a red deer spotted while away in the Scottish Highlands. Photo: Submitted

There are some lovely colours in the skies above Attenborough Nature Reserve in this latest shot from Janet Hughes.

2. Look to the skies

There are some lovely colours in the skies above Attenborough Nature Reserve in this latest shot from Janet Hughes. Photo: Submitted

The Christmas lights were shining brightly in this shot taken in a wet Mansfield by Susan Robinson.

3. Shining bright

The Christmas lights were shining brightly in this shot taken in a wet Mansfield by Susan Robinson. Photo: Submitted

Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan described his shot taken by the canal as 'a winter wonderland' and it's easy to see why.

4. Winter wonderland

Eastwood's Ivan Dunstan described his shot taken by the canal as 'a winter wonderland' and it's easy to see why. Photo: Submitted

