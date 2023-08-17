News you can trust since 1895
A beautiful close-up shot of nature in the area by Leighton Hopkinson (15), taken recently while out and about in Rhodesia.A beautiful close-up shot of nature in the area by Leighton Hopkinson (15), taken recently while out and about in Rhodesia.
Photos: Readers get snapping again to show off best of nature in our area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

A lovely shot from Richard Flower shows spectacular poppies in a field at Foxby Lane, Gainsborough, taken back in May 2020.

1. Poppies in the field

A lovely shot from Richard Flower shows spectacular poppies in a field at Foxby Lane, Gainsborough, taken back in May 2020. Photo: Submitted

​A cracking butterfly photo snapped at Bestwood Mill Ponds, taken and sent in by J Slaney.

2. Beautiful butterfly

​A cracking butterfly photo snapped at Bestwood Mill Ponds, taken and sent in by J Slaney. Photo: Submitted

Regular contributor Janet Hughes has been out and about to snap this attractive floral display at Wollaton Hall.

3. Floral display

Regular contributor Janet Hughes has been out and about to snap this attractive floral display at Wollaton Hall. Photo: Submitted

Diana Wood was in the right place at the right time to snap this shot of a jersey tiger moth when it landed on her window in Gateford recently.

4. Tiger moth

Diana Wood was in the right place at the right time to snap this shot of a jersey tiger moth when it landed on her window in Gateford recently. Photo: Submitted

