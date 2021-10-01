This endearing snap of a baby owl was captured by Loli Tunnard as it peered out from under her eaves.

Photos: Readers capture nature at its finest with these shots

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Magnificent close-up

This beautiful close-up of a bumblebee flying into a passion flower to collect some delicious pollen was snapped by Janet Aldred.

Photo: Janet Aldred

Photo Sales

2. Sitting comfortably

Ivan Dunstan snapped this incredible close-up of a chaffinch looking very comfortable perched on a branch along the River Erewash.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Photo Sales

3. NHUD-07-10-21-Jan zurek-nmsyupload.jpg

A fantastic shot of one of the huge pumpkins that Jan Zurek has grown in his allotments in Creswell.

Photo: Jan Zurek

Photo Sales

4. Fabulous close-up

This wonderful close-up of a robin going about its business was snapped by Janet Hughes.

Photo: Janet Hughes

Photo Sales
Nottinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3