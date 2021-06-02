Dave Smith captured this incredible close-up of a curious fox cub popping its head up in the long grass.

Photos: Readers capture incredible shots of wildlife and flowers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:17 am

1. Looking cozy

Helen Roys snapped this fabulous shot of a rabbit all snuggled up in the undergrowth while out and about in Worksop.

Photo: Helen Roys

2. Two posers

This duo seemed more than happy to pose for this superb close-up taken by Diana Wood from Gateford.

Photo: Diana Wood

3. Stunning close-up

This stunning shot of a jay was snapped in Retford by Allan Hickman from Elkesley. Allan mentions that 'any sign of movement and they’re off'.

Photo: Allan Hickman

4. Fabulous display

This beautiful array of bluebells and wood anemones in Moorgreen Woods in Nottinghamshire was taken by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

