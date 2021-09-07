Diana Wood from Gateford snapped this endearing shot of two young starlings keeping a close eye on things.

Photos: Picture perfect moments captured by our readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire

By Sharon Brandom
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Peek-a-boo

Louise Shaw snapped this gorgeous shot of her dog Willow playing hide and seek in her garden in Worksop.

Photo: Louise Shaw

2. Lunch time

Andy Gregory snapped this shot of a robin about to lunch on a meadow brown butterfly it had just caught.

Photo: Andy Gregory

3. Fabulous close-up

Matt Spencer captured this magnificent close-up of a busy bee collecting pollen from lavender flowers.

Photo: Matt Spencer

4. Colourful snap

This colourful shot of a mandarin duck at The Canch in Worksop was snapped by Mick Hodgkiss.

Photo: Mick Hodgkiss

