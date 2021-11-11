Photos: Perfect showcase for nature provided by superb snappers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Superb view
The sky is starting to look ominous above Whitwell Woods in this fine photo from WD Spencer.
Photo: WD Spencer
2. So picturesque
The River Leen at Bulwell Bogs was in full spate after all the rain with not a single mallard in sight, in this snap by Tony Summers.
Photo: Tony Summers
3. Beautiful view
A lovely autumnal scene is captured by regular contributor Janet Hughes during a recent trip to Arnold Park.
Photo: Janet Hughes
4. Fabulous close-up
Another lovely shot of our feathered friends by Ray Spencer, this one showing a mallard having a stretch at The Canch, Worksop.
Photo: Ray Spencer