Ray Spencer captured this incredible close-up of a blue tit at Bracebridge in Worksop.

Photos: Perfect moments in time captured by our readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 5:00 pm

1. Striking shot

Lynda Blewitt snapped this stunning autumn evening sky at The Ranges, Hucknall.

Photo: Lynda Blewitt

2. Cracking close-up

Tom Lloyd snapped this superb close-up of a robin singing its heart out in his garden.

Photo: Tom Lloyd

3. So peaceful

Hermione Rutledge snapped this picturesque view during a walk in Worksop.

Photo: Hermione Rutledge

4. Incredible shot

Ray Spencer captured this magnificent shot of a buzzard in mid-flight in Worksop. Another great shot by our regular snapper.

Photo: Ray Spencer

