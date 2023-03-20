News you can trust since 1895
Photos: North Nottinghamshire cat adoption centre share eight adorable photos of cats in their care

Here are eight adorable cats from Mansfield Adoption Centre, your local Cats Protection branch, in need of a forever home.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Mar 2023, 19:42 GMT

Cats Protection’s Mansfield Branch, on Mansfield Road, Warsop, was established in 1996 and has been a focus for cat lovers in the area ever since.

Here are eight cats with huge characters, currently at the centre, hoping to find their forever homes.

1. Milly

Milly is a lovely, gentle cat who can be a little shy at first but is very friendly. Little is known of her past as she was found as a long-term stray. This little lady would prefer a quieter home where she can curl up and relax. Photo: Mansfield Adoption Centre

2. Miss Daisy

Miss Daisy is a loving cat who is best suited to a home without other pets. She likes to go outside and sometimes is out for hours, but then comes home and enjoys sitting on your lap. A calm and relaxing home would suit her the best. Photo: Mansfield Adoption Centre

3. Dobby

Dobby is looking for a new home where he can be the only little kitty elf. He can get a little too worried with other pets and a busy household, so if you are a nice calm human please come and say hello. Photo: Mansfield Adoption Centre

4. Princess

Princess still thinks she is a kitten. Princess is a lovely little cat who loves a fuss and is very playful! Princess could live with children or another cat in her new home as she has done previously. Photo: Mansfield Adoption Centre

Warsop