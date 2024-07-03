Summer is here, and if the weather stays dry, you may be planning to spend some time outdoors.
What better way to welcome summer than by having a picnic?
Here are nine great picnic spots in the area...
1. The Canch
The Canch, on Priorswell Road.Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Clumber Park
Clumber Park, Worksop.Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Hannah Park
Hannah Park lies on the Bunter sandstone escarpment overlooking the town of Worksop less than two miles away.Photo: Woodland Trust
4. Creswell Crags
Creswell Crags, Creswell, Worksop.Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire - Creswell Crags