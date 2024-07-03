PHOTOS: Nine places in and near Worksop for a picnic this summer

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 11:40 BST
As July is National Picnic Month, here are nine of the best places for a picnic in and near Worksop...

Summer is here, and if the weather stays dry, you may be planning to spend some time outdoors.

What better way to welcome summer than by having a picnic?

Here are nine great picnic spots in the area...

The Canch, on Priorswell Road.

1. The Canch

The Canch, on Priorswell Road.Photo: Jason Chadwick

Clumber Park, Worksop.

2. Clumber Park

Clumber Park, Worksop.Photo: Rachel Atkins

Hannah Park lies on the Bunter sandstone escarpment overlooking the town of Worksop less than two miles away.

3. Hannah Park

Hannah Park lies on the Bunter sandstone escarpment overlooking the town of Worksop less than two miles away.Photo: Woodland Trust

Creswell Crags, Creswell, Worksop.

4. Creswell Crags

Creswell Crags, Creswell, Worksop.Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire - Creswell Crags

