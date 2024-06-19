4 . 18. Mansfield

Overall Crime Rate Of 112.8 Crimes Per 1,000 People. One of Nottinghamshire’s most infamous market towns, and one of the county’s most historic, Mansfield’s overall crime rate of 112.8 offences per 1,000 residents belies that long-standing reputation. There’s substantial concern arising from the soaring figures in theft (4,428 offences), violent crime (4,302 offences) and criminal damage (1,298 offences), all of which have witnessed year-on-year rises. Photo: Brian Eyre