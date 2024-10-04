Photos: Looking back at talented winners of Worksop's Got Talent since 2016

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:01 GMT
Worksop's Got Talent started in 2016 – and the award-winning charity talent show will return for its eighth year on Friday, November 8, at North Notts Arena...

With the talent show now being an annual event in the community, we wanted to take a look back at previous winners from 2016 to 2023.

Will you be entering this year?

Worksop's Got Talent returns for its eighth year this November.

Worksop's Got Talent returns for its eighth year this November.

Verity Lee-Varley was the winner of the inaugural show in 2016.

Verity Lee-Varley was the winner of the inaugural show in 2016. Photo: YouTube

In 2017, Chloe Hinds was crowned the winner.

In 2017, Chloe Hinds was crowned the winner. Photo: Worksop's Got Talent

Connie Emery won the the contest in 2018 and 2022.

Connie Emery won the the contest in 2018 and 2022. Photo: Worksop's Got Talent

