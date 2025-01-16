Worksop has greatly benefited from its convenient location and various transportation links, including the canal, railways, and the A1.

The discovery of extensive coal seams in the area led to substantial employment and prosperity during the 19th and 20th centuries.

However, after the closure of the mines in the 1990s, the town experienced a period of decline and economic restructuring.

Today, Worksop's local economy is primarily driven by service industries, manufacturing, and distribution.

Major employers in the area include companies such as Premier Foods, Greencore, RDS Transport (the Flying Fridge), B&Q, MAKE polymers, OCG Cacao (part of Cargill), Pandrol, GCHQ, and the NHS (Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Trust and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust).

Check out the following photos of factories across Worksop – through the years – from our archives.

Did you work at one of these factories?

Batchelors Factory Mr Kenneth Durham (Chairman Unilever) (left) unveils the plaque at the opening of Batchelors Factory in Worksop with Mr Guy Walker (Chairman of Batchelors Ltd). 1982.

Industrial Park Explore Industrial Park, Steetley, Worksop Official opening of Explore with the Duke of Kent visiting the factory and a ceremonial tree planting, followed by a guided tour. Picture: The Duke of Kent takes a tour of the facility. 2010.

Vesuvius Factory Vesuvius Factory, Shireoaks Road, Worksop. Last day of production at the factory. Picture: Most of the workers left remaining.

Dormer Tools Dormer Tools, Shireoaks Road, Worksop. Employees were unhappy that talks to save the factory failed. Production was set to be placed in Brazil. Picture: Front L-R: AMICUS Union reps Paul Cropper & Dave Poole with work colleagues.