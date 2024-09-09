PHOTOS: Here are seven cosy parks 'perfect' for an autumnal walk with a hot beverage near Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:49 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 12:39 BST
As autumn has arrived, we have suggested seven seasonal places to visit for a cosy autumnal walk with a warm beverage this October.

Whether you stop by a nearby café before your walk or bring along a flask, these places are perfect for a seasonal stroll.

Here are seven places to visit this autumn for a refreshing walk in nature near Worksop...

Clumber Park is a country park in The Dukeries near Worksop. The lakeside stroll is ideal for enjoying the changing seasons with a drink.

1. Clumber Park

Clumber Park is a country park in The Dukeries near Worksop. The lakeside stroll is ideal for enjoying the changing seasons with a drink. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Langold Country Park, located just five miles north of Worksop in the village of Langold, covers an area of 300 acres of parkland. It is a popular destination for hikers, located within a short drive of Worksop, and it offers beautiful autumn views.

2. Langold Country Park

Langold Country Park, located just five miles north of Worksop in the village of Langold, covers an area of 300 acres of parkland. It is a popular destination for hikers, located within a short drive of Worksop, and it offers beautiful autumn views. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Creswell Crags is an archaeological site and museum near Worksop. The site is also home to a gentle walk connected to various footpaths, including a trail to the nearby Dukeries Garden Centre and Welbeck Estate. Despite being open all year round, this historical site is particularly special during the autumnal and winter months.

3. Creswell Crags

Creswell Crags is an archaeological site and museum near Worksop. The site is also home to a gentle walk connected to various footpaths, including a trail to the nearby Dukeries Garden Centre and Welbeck Estate. Despite being open all year round, this historical site is particularly special during the autumnal and winter months. Photo: Creswell Crags

The Canch, located on Priorswell Road, is conveniently close to most. This public park and garden in Worksop features a play park and is dog-friendly. It looks picturesque throughout every season, but it's especially stunning during autumn.

4. The Canch

The Canch, located on Priorswell Road, is conveniently close to most. This public park and garden in Worksop features a play park and is dog-friendly. It looks picturesque throughout every season, but it's especially stunning during autumn. Photo: Jason Chadwick

