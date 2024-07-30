3 . Bassetlaw Veterans Hub

Volunteer to help in the Bassetlaw Veterans Hub allotment which also has access to a large poly-tunnel to grow indoor fruit or veg. There are other allotments available but this one has been set aside for Veterans and their families. You can grow your own vegetables, learn (or teach) new skills and give back surplus produce to help the Food Bank to support vulnerable people. In partnership with Bassetlaw Food Bank’s Grow it..Fix it project and Bassetlaw District Council Armed Forces Covenant… Listing End Date: Mon, 30/09/2024. Hosted by: Bassetlaw Veterans Hub. See www.bcvs.org.uk/involve-volunteering/search-for-opportunities/3303 for more details.Photo: Tony Eaton