1. Activities and kitchen assistant
The charity delivers lunch clubs and activities to the older community. The volunteer will help deliver a Lunch club at The Crossing every Tuesday from 11:30am. Roles include meal preparation and organising activities for visitors. Listing End Date: Tue, 26/11/2024. Hosted by: Lunch Club for Older People at The Crossing Church & Centre, Worksop. For details on how to apply, visit: www.bcvs.org.uk/involve-volunteering/search-for-opportunities/4812Photo: The Crossing Church & Centre, Worksop
2. Supported Hospital Discharge Service Volunteer
This service provides support to people who have recently been discharged from hospital in Nottinghamshire - including Bassetlaw Hospital - and have little or no support system. Listing End Date: Tue, 31/12/2024. Hosted by: Bassetlaw Action Centre. For full details on the role and how to apply, see: www.bcvs.org.uk/involve-volunteering/search-for-opportunities/5200Photo: Mark Fear
3. Bassetlaw Veterans Hub
Volunteer to help in the Bassetlaw Veterans Hub allotment which also has access to a large poly-tunnel to grow indoor fruit or veg. There are other allotments available but this one has been set aside for Veterans and their families. You can grow your own vegetables, learn (or teach) new skills and give back surplus produce to help the Food Bank to support vulnerable people. In partnership with Bassetlaw Food Bank’s Grow it..Fix it project and Bassetlaw District Council Armed Forces Covenant… Listing End Date: Mon, 30/09/2024. Hosted by: Bassetlaw Veterans Hub. See www.bcvs.org.uk/involve-volunteering/search-for-opportunities/3303 for more details.Photo: Tony Eaton
4. Bolsover Memory Café volunteer
Additional volunteer required to help manage the Bolsover Memory Cafe. Listing End Date: Thu, 26/09/2024. Hosted by: Hillstown Miners Welfare Trust. Visit www.bcvs.org.uk/involve-volunteering/search-for-opportunities/4371 for more details.Photo: Pixabay
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.