Photos: Feeling the 'love' with cute pet pictures at Worksop vets this Valentine's week

This week, in line with Valentine’s Day, the team at Worksop Vets4Pets have launched a ‘lovely’ wall of fame for all their pet patients.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:24 GMT

Here is a closer look at the Valentine’s Day wall inside Worksop Vets4Pets – including 15 pet pictures.

The practice is located at 47-49 Carlton Road, Worksop.

Does your pet feature?

Valentine's day board at Vets4pets. Pictured - Carla Musgrove, Sophie Riley with Daisy, Echo Gopling with Penelope, Shelley Shipman and Alice Varney.

1. Feeling the love

Valentine's day board at Vets4pets. Pictured - Carla Musgrove, Sophie Riley with Daisy, Echo Gopling with Penelope, Shelley Shipman and Alice Varney. Photo: Brian Eyre

Alice Varney sticking the pet pictures on the wall.

2. Vets4Pets

Alice Varney sticking the pet pictures on the wall. Photo: Brian Eyre

What a lovely idea! Inside Worksop Vets4Pets.

3. Adorable

What a lovely idea! Inside Worksop Vets4Pets. Photo: Brian Eyre

Penelope loves a bit of pampering.

4. Self-care

Penelope loves a bit of pampering. Photo: Worksop Vets4Pets

