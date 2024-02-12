Photos: Feeling the 'love' with cute pet pictures at Worksop vets this Valentine's week

Here is a closer look at the Valentine’s Day wall inside Worksop Vets4Pets – including 15 pet pictures.
The practice is located at 47-49 Carlton Road, Worksop.
1. Feeling the love
Valentine's day board at Vets4pets. Pictured - Carla Musgrove, Sophie Riley with Daisy, Echo Gopling with Penelope, Shelley Shipman and Alice Varney. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Vets4Pets
Alice Varney sticking the pet pictures on the wall. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Adorable
What a lovely idea! Inside Worksop Vets4Pets. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Self-care
Penelope loves a bit of pampering. Photo: Worksop Vets4Pets