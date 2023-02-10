News you can trust since 1895
Michael Parrott captured this striking shot of the sun pouring through the trees at Sherwood Pines.

Photos: Fabulous close-ups are captured by our talented readers across the area

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.

By Sharon Brandom
2 minutes ago

​Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

This fabulous close-up of a heron perched at the top of a tree by the River Erewash was snapped by Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

2. Beautiful view

Janet Hughes snapped this glorious view during a visit to Thoresby Hall.

Photo: Janet Hughes

3. Family shot

Susannah Spencer captured this delightful family shot at Lady Lee Quarry Nature Reserve.

Photo: Susannah Spencer

4. Glorious display

This beautiful shot of a display of snowdrops was taken by Fran Shaw, during a visit to Newstead.

Photo: Fran Shaw

