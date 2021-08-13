Photos: Eye-catching snaps captured by readers across the area

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Fantastic close-up
An endearing close-up of a robin waiting to tuck into some delicious snacks along the canal in Cossall, taken by David Hodgkinson.
Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Beautiful display
Diana Wood of Gateford snapped these beautiful flowers bursting out of a decorative stone log.
Photo: Diana Wood
3. Magnificent close-up
This cracking shot of an Airbus Beluga passing over Worksop was snapped by Ray Spencer.
Photo: Ray Spencer
4. So cute
Tony Summers captured this gorgeous shot of newly hatched moorhen chick along the River Leen in Bulwell. It needs to grow into its huge feet.
Photo: Tony Summers