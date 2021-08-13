Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop captured this picturesque shot of Drakeholes Tunnel on the Chesterfield Canal.

Photos: Eye-catching snaps captured by readers across the area

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 13th August 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Fantastic close-up

An endearing close-up of a robin waiting to tuck into some delicious snacks along the canal in Cossall, taken by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

Buy photo

2. Beautiful display

Diana Wood of Gateford snapped these beautiful flowers bursting out of a decorative stone log.

Photo: Diana Wood

Buy photo

3. Magnificent close-up

This cracking shot of an Airbus Beluga passing over Worksop was snapped by Ray Spencer.

Photo: Ray Spencer

Buy photo

4. So cute

Tony Summers captured this gorgeous shot of newly hatched moorhen chick along the River Leen in Bulwell. It needs to grow into its huge feet.

Photo: Tony Summers

Buy photo
Nottinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3