News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
A lovely offering from David Hodgkinson shows this duck paddling along the canal.A lovely offering from David Hodgkinson shows this duck paddling along the canal.
A lovely offering from David Hodgkinson shows this duck paddling along the canal.

Photos: Enjoy the best of nature in our area with these latest reader snaps

Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Steve Eyley
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

It's a sunny winter's day at Attenborough Nature Reserve in this photo taken and sent in by Janet Hughes.

1. Sunny day

It's a sunny winter's day at Attenborough Nature Reserve in this photo taken and sent in by Janet Hughes. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The sun is doing its best to break through the dark clouds above Gateford in this latest offering from Diana Wood.

2. Grey day

The sun is doing its best to break through the dark clouds above Gateford in this latest offering from Diana Wood. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A beautifully reflective shot from Kim Welberry showing some of the recent floods at Lea Marsh.

3. On reflection

A beautifully reflective shot from Kim Welberry showing some of the recent floods at Lea Marsh. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
An eye-catching photo taken on a grey day by Stuart Parker beneath the magnificent Conisborough viaduct.

4. Grey day

An eye-catching photo taken on a grey day by Stuart Parker beneath the magnificent Conisborough viaduct. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page