Photos: Enjoy a collection of super shots snapped by readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. So peaceful
Hermione Rutledge took this fabulous photo during a walk at a farm in Worksop.
Photo: Hermione Rutledge
2. Magnificent close-up
Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a great spotted woodpecker along the River Erewash in Nottinghamshire.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan
3. Cheeky squirrel
Marie Simpson snapped this great shot of a cheeky squirrel munching on bird seed in a garden in Edwalton.
Photo: Marie Simpson
4. Family shot
This endearing family shot of swans with their babies was taken by Ray Spencer in Worksop.
Photo: Ray Spencer