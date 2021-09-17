Lynda Blackshaw captured this picturesque shot of sheep grazing and being lazy by the Chesterfield Canal, near Clayworth.

Photos: Enjoy a collection of super shots snapped by readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers featuring some fabulous shots taken around Nottinghamshire.

By Guest Columnist
Friday, 17th September 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. So peaceful

Hermione Rutledge took this fabulous photo during a walk at a farm in Worksop.

Photo: Hermione Rutledge

Photo Sales

2. Magnificent close-up

Ivan Dunstan captured this incredible close-up of a great spotted woodpecker along the River Erewash in Nottinghamshire.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Photo Sales

3. Cheeky squirrel

Marie Simpson snapped this great shot of a cheeky squirrel munching on bird seed in a garden in Edwalton.

Photo: Marie Simpson

Photo Sales

4. Family shot

This endearing family shot of swans with their babies was taken by Ray Spencer in Worksop.

Photo: Ray Spencer

Photo Sales
Nottinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3