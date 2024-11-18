Photos: Children in Need 2024 in 21 wonderful photos across Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:42 GMT
Here are 21 photos from Worksop of young people fundraising and dressed up for Children in Need.

Children in Need 2024 returned on Friday, November 15.

As usual, young people fundraised and dressed up (or down) for the event.

Photos were submitted to your Guardian’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WGUNews.

Here are just 21 out of more than 100 that were submitted.

Recognise anyone?

Willow, Scott & Scarlett.

1. Family

Willow, Scott & Scarlett. Photo: Katie Adams

Photo Sales
Hannah Janet Collings shared this adorable photo.

2. Adorable

Hannah Janet Collings shared this adorable photo. Photo: Hannah Janet Collings

Photo Sales
Evie, as shared by Lorraine Hartley.

3. All ready

Evie, as shared by Lorraine Hartley. Photo: Lorraine Hartley

Photo Sales
Two bears shared by Casie Bower.

4. Bears

Two bears shared by Casie Bower. Photo: Casie Bower

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopFacebook
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice