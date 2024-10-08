School Farm Soft Fruit, located in West Drayton, is just a short drive away from Worksop.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/schoolfarmsoftfruit

The field, located at School Farm, Ollerton Road, has a variety of pumpkins available for picking.

It is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday from 10am to 5pm. The last pick of the day is 30 minutes before closing time.

No booking is required. There is no entry or parking fee, and the business accepts both cash and card payments.

There is a tearoom and farm shop on the premises, so you can enjoy a few hours here.

