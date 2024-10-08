Photos: Check out this popular pumpkin patch near Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Oct 2024, 08:39 BST
Take a look at this popular pumpkin patch near Worksop… It's perfect for seasonal fun this October.

School Farm Soft Fruit, located in West Drayton, is just a short drive away from Worksop.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/schoolfarmsoftfruit

The field, located at School Farm, Ollerton Road, has a variety of pumpkins available for picking.

It is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday from 10am to 5pm. The last pick of the day is 30 minutes before closing time.

No booking is required. There is no entry or parking fee, and the business accepts both cash and card payments.

There is a tearoom and farm shop on the premises, so you can enjoy a few hours here.

Check it out…

1. Seasonal fun

The pumpkin patch is a short drive away from Worksop. Photo: School Farm Soft Fruit, West Drayton

There are plenty of peculiar pumpkins waiting to be picked.

2. Pumpkins

There are plenty of peculiar pumpkins waiting to be picked. Photo: School Farm Soft Fruit, West Drayton

No booking required, just turn up and pick!

3. Picking a pumpkin

No booking required, just turn up and pick! Photo: School Farm Soft Fruit, West Drayton

There are many wheelbarrows available to help you pick the perfect pumpkin.

4. On the farm

There are many wheelbarrows available to help you pick the perfect pumpkin. Photo: School Farm Soft Fruit, West Drayton

