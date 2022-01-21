Martin Yelland snapped this incredible shot of a barn owl in mid-flight at a local nature reserve.

Photos: Check out these striking shots captured by our talented readers

Do you recognise any of the locations to be found in these photos?

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 21st January 2022, 12:00 am

1. Idyllic shot

This peaceful view was snapped by Bill Spencer while out and about in Rhodesia.

Photo: Bill Spencer

2. Picturesque view

Lynda Blackshaw from Worksop snapped this idyllic shot during a walk around Sandhill Lake.

Photo: Lynda Blackshaw

3. Bobbing along

This superb shot of a cygnet bobbing along the Cossall Canal was captured by David Hodgkinson.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

4. Beautiful view

Rob Hutchinson snapped this beautiful shot of the sun rising behind St Wilfrid’s Church in Kirkby in Ashfield, taken on a frosty morning.

Photo: Rob Hutchinson

