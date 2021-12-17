If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful sunset
Mike Collins captured this beautiful view of the sun setting over King’s Mill Reservoir near Mansfield.
Photo: Mike Collins
2. Picturesque view
This picturesque shot was snapped by Chris Booth during a visit to Langold Country Park.
Photo: Chris Booth
3. Stunning sunrise
Regular snapper Ray Spencer took this stunning shot of the sun rising over Worksop.
Photo: Ray Spencer
4. Magnificent close-up
This incredible close-up of a red squirrel enjoying a munch was captured by Ivan Dunstan while on holiday.
Photo: Ivan Dunstan