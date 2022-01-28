Photos: Check out these picture perfect moments captured by our talented readers

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Magnificent close-up
Malcolm Hickman captured this incredible close-up of a squirrel having a munch on some bread at Sherwood Pines.
Photo: Malcolm Hickman
2. Cracking shot
This superb shot of a woodpecker perched on a branch, was snapped by Susannah Spencer.
Photo: Susannah Spencer
3. Incredible close-up
Ray Spencer snapped this magnificent close-up of a baby wren in his garden.
Photo: Ray Spencer
4. Picturesque view
This superb shot was captured by Michael Parrott, taken during a recent visit to Belton House.
Photo: Michael Parrott