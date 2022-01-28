Lynda Blackshaw snapped this picturesque view along the Chesterfield Canal, near Bracebridge.

Photos: Check out these picture perfect moments captured by our talented readers

Do you recognise any of the locations captured by our snap-happy readers?

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:00 am

1. Magnificent close-up

Malcolm Hickman captured this incredible close-up of a squirrel having a munch on some bread at Sherwood Pines.

Photo: Malcolm Hickman

2. Cracking shot

This superb shot of a woodpecker perched on a branch, was snapped by Susannah Spencer.

Photo: Susannah Spencer

3. Incredible close-up

Ray Spencer snapped this magnificent close-up of a baby wren in his garden.

Photo: Ray Spencer

4. Picturesque view

This superb shot was captured by Michael Parrott, taken during a recent visit to Belton House.

Photo: Michael Parrott

